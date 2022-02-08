Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GATE Answer Key 2022 to release on Feb 21, candidate’s response next week

GATE Answer Key 2022 will release on February 21, 2022. The candidate's response sheet will be available next week on February 15, 2022.
GATE Answer Key 2022 to release on Feb 21, candidate’s response next week(Agencies)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 12:43 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur will release GATE Answer Key 2022 on February 21, 2022. The answer key can be downloaded through the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The candidate’s response will be available on the official website on February 15, 2022. 

As per the schedule, the challenges against the answer key can be submitted from February 22 to February 25, 2022. Candidates will require 500 for each question to raise objections against the answer key. The result will be declared on March 17, 2022 and scorecard will be available to download from application portal from March 21, 2022. 

GATE Answer Key 2022: How to download 

To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
  • Click on GATE Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The GATE 2022 examination was conducted on February 5 and 6, 2022. The exam will again be conducted on February 12 and 13, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of IIT GATE. 

