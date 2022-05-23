Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goa CET 2022 registration begins at www.goacet.in, link here

DTE Goa has started the Goa CET 2022 registration process at goacet.in.
Published on May 23, 2022 06:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Goa Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has begun the registration process for the Goa CET 2022 on May 23. Interested candidates can visit the official website at goacet.in and register for the same. The registration process for Goa CET will end on June 10.

Goa CET 2022 application fee: The application fee is 2000 without late fee or 3500 with late fee.

Candidates are advised to carry the admit card on the day of the exams along with any one valid government issued photo identity card  Voter ID, Adhar Card, Driving License, Passport, HS School ID, HSSC Exam hall ticket.

 

Here's the direct link to apply

Goa CET 2022: Know how to apply

 Visit the official website of GCET at www.goacet.in

Register yourself and proceed with the application form

Fill in the application form and pay the application fee

Choose the exam centre

You will be able to access and print your ADMIT CARD using your Login ID.

Following successful online payment, you must choose the centre and print the admit card.

Candidates must note that only candidates aspiring for admissions to Engineering & Pharmacy courses in Goa State need to appear at GCET 2022.

 

 

 

 

goa. entrance test
