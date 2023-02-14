GPAT 2023: Pharmacy entrance test registration begins at gpat.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has started registrations for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT 2023. The last date to apply is March 6 (5 pm) and the exam fee can be paid till 11:50 pm. GPAT 2023 application forms are available on gpat.nta.nic.in.

Once the application window is over, NTA will allow candidates to make corrections to their application forms between March 7 and 9.

Admit card download date and exam date will be announced later. The duration of the test is 3 hours and language is English.

For detailed information on GPAT 2023, candidates can download and check the information bulletin from the exam website.

GPAT 2023 registration, notification and information brochure.

For any queries/clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at gpat@nta.ac.in.

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is held for admission to M.Pharma Programme offered by participating institutions. It is a Computer Based Online Test. A few scholarships and other financial assistance in the field of Pharmacy are also given on the basis of GPAT Scores.

GPAT Score is accepted by all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved/ affiliated University Departments and Constituent/Affiliated Colleges/Institutions.

