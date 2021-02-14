GPAT admit card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at gpat.nta.nic.in.

The agency will conduct the GPAT 2021 computer-based examination on February 27, 2021.

NTA conducts the national level entrance examination for admission to various M. Pharma Programme.

Direct link to download GPAT admit card 2021.

How to download GPAT admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link given that reads “Download GPAT admit card 2021"

Key in your login credentials

The GPAT admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.