Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Gujarat: GPSC class I, II prelims answer key out; download now
competitive exams

Gujarat: GPSC class I, II prelims answer key out; download now

The GPSC answer key is available on the official website of the Commission, gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
Gujarat: GPSC class I, II prelims answer key out; download now(HT file)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 09:41 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the answer keys of the preliminary exam held on December 26 for selection to Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2. The GPSC answer key is available on the official website of the Commission, gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

&lt;strong&gt;GPSC answer key&lt;/strong&gt;

Candidates can raise objections against the GPSC answer key. The link for online objection system will start from December 27, 6 pm onwards. Candidates can challenge the answer key till January 3, 2022.

“Question wise suggestion to be submitted in the prescribed format (proforma) published on the website / online objection submission system. All suggestions are to be submitted with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper), published herewith on the website / online objection submission system. Objections should be sent referring to the Question, Question No. & options of the Master Question Paper,” the GPSC has informed candidates.

“Objections and answers suggested by the candidate should be in compliance with the responses given by him in his answer sheet. Objections shall not be considered, in case, if responses given in the answer sheet /response sheet and submitted suggestions are differed,” the GPSC has also informed candidates.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat answer key
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP