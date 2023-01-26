Gujarat GUJCET 2023 registration date extended till January 31, exam on April 3

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB has extended the registration date for Gujarat GUJCET 2023. The last date to register online has been extended till January 31, 2023 with late fees. Candidates can apply online through the official site of GSEB at gujcet.gseb.org.

The GUJCET examination will be conducted on April 3, 2023 in single shift. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 4 pm at various exam centres across the state. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for Gujarat GUJCET 2023

Gujarat GUJCET 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates have to pay Rs.350 as GUJCET 2023 application fee. Candidates can use the SBIePay system (credit card, debit card, net banking) or through any SBI branch of the country. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GUJCET.

Official Notice

