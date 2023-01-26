Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Gujarat GUJCET 2023 registration date extended till January 31, exam on April 3

Gujarat GUJCET 2023 registration date extended till January 31, exam on April 3

competitive exams
Published on Jan 26, 2023 02:30 PM IST

Gujarat GUJCET 2023 registration date has been extended till January 31, 2023. Candidates can apply online through late fees through the official site of GSEB at gujcet.gseb.org.

Gujarat GUJCET 2023 registration date extended till January 31, exam on April 3(HT File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB has extended the registration date for Gujarat GUJCET 2023. The last date to register online has been extended till January 31, 2023 with late fees. Candidates can apply online through the official site of GSEB at gujcet.gseb.org.

The GUJCET examination will be conducted on April 3, 2023 in single shift. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 4 pm at various exam centres across the state. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for Gujarat GUJCET 2023

Gujarat GUJCET 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org.
  • Click on registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates have to pay Rs.350 as GUJCET 2023 application fee. Candidates can use the SBIePay system (credit card, debit card, net banking) or through any SBI branch of the country. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GUJCET.

Official Notice Here 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
gujcet education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP