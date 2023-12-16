GUJCET 2024 exam date revised, check new dates here
GUJCET 2024 Exam Date Revised to March 31, 2024.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has revised the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2024 examination date. The GUJCET 2024 examination will be conducted on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at www.gsebeservice.com.
Previously, the GUJCET 2024 examination was scheduled to be held on April 2, 2024.
“As CBSE board exam is held on the said date, GUJCET - 2024 exam will be held on Sunday 31/03/2024 instead of 02/04/2024. This should be noted by school principals/guardians, students and all concerned”, reads the official website.
GUJCET 2024: Know how to check notification
Visit the official website at www.gseb.org
On the homepage, click on the Board exam
Next, click on the “Regarding Change in Exam Date of GUJCET-2024”
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check and download for future reference.
GUJCET 2024 exam will be held for admission to the Degree Engineering, Degree/Diploma pharmacy courses for the science stream students of Higher secondary division.