Haryana Civil Services prelims 2021 and 12 other exams postponed, check list

Haryana Public Service Commission has postponed the Haryana Civil Services prelims and 12 other exams due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the country.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 04:51 PM IST
In a notification issued on its website HPSC informed on Monday, that the commission has decided to defer all the examinations scheduled for May 21, May 22 and May 30.(Arvind Yadav/HT File)

Haryana Public Service Commission has postponed the Haryana Civil Services prelims and 12 other exams due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the country. In a notification issued on its website HPSC informed on Monday, that the commission has decided to defer all the examinations scheduled for May 21, May 22 and May 30. The commission also said that fresh dates for the deferred exams will be announced at least 15 days before the exams.

" It is for the general information of all the candidates that due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-l9), health consideration & lockdown restrictions, the Haryana Public Service Commission has decided to defer all the examinations scheduled for 21.05 .2021,22.05.2021 & 30.05.2021 (list enclosed). As and when the Commission decides to conduct these examinations, the information will be made available on the Commission's website hpsc.gov.in. It will however be ensured that the candidates are given a notice of at least 15 days before rescheduling any deferred examination," reads a notification on the HPSC website.

HPSC civil services prelims examination was scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 30. Check the list of exams postponed in the notice below:

