Haryana SSC recruitment 2021: Schedule for SI and Constable exams released

Haryana Staff Selection Commission ( HSSC ) has released the exam schedule for the post of Female Constable ( General Duty ) and Sub Inspector Male and Female. Candidates who applied for these posts can check the examination schedule at the official website of HSSC at www.hssc.gov.in.

As per the Schedule, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission will conduct the written examination for the post of Female Constable (General Duty) against Advt. No. 04/2020, Cat. No. 02 on August 28 from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

The official notification of Haryana SSC reads, "Haryana Staff Selection Commission will hold written examination Optical Mark Recognition (OMR Sheets based) for the post of Female Constable (General Duty) against Advt. No. 04/2020, Cat. No. 02 on 28.08.2021 (Saturday) from 3.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M. (Evening Session) and Sub Inspector (Male) & Sub Inspector (Female) against Advt. No. 03/2021, Cat No. 01& 02 of Police Department, Haryana on 29.08.2021 (Sunday) from 10.30 A.M to12.00 Noon (Morning Session) and 3.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M"

The examination for the Sub Inspector (Male) & Sub Inspector (Female) against Advt. No. 03/2021, Cat No. 01 & 02 will be held on August 29 from 10.30 am to 12.00 Noon (Morning Session) and 3.00 pm to 4.30 pm (Evening Session).

The Admit Card for the written examination of the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission Website at www.hssc.gov.in on August 20.

The examination centre will be given on the admit card.

Note: Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow the same strictly.