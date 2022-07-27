HP TET admit cards 2022 released for July 31 exam, link and how to download

HP TET admit cards 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the admit card for the HP teacher eligibility test (TET) 2022 exams to be conducted on July 31, 2022. Candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website hpbose.org.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The HP TET hall ticket contains all the relevant information like candidate’s roll number, examination centre, date and time and other personal information.

The hall tickets are released for two exams scheduled to be held on July 31, 2022- TGT (non-medical) TET and Language teacher TET.

The admit cards for all the exams will be published 4 days before the date of examination reads the official notification.

Four other exams- TGT (Arts) TET, TGT (Medical) TET, Punjabi TET and Urdu TET are scheduled to be held on August 7 and August 13, 2022.

According to the schedule, the admit card for these exams will be published on August 3 and August 9, 2022 respectively.

Till now, HPBoSE has already conducted J.B.T TET and Shastri TET exam on July 24, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The exam will be of 150 marks having 150 objective type questions. The minimum qualifying percentage for candidates is 60% of the total marks.

Here’s how to download the admit card

Visit the official website hpbose.org

Click on the TET-June (2022)

Enter your login details and submit

Your admit card will appear on your screen

Check and save the admit card for future purposes

Here is the direct link to download the admit card. Click here.