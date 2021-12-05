Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

HPPSC assistant engineer CBT from Dec 12, admit cards released

HPPSC has released the admit card of the candidates on its website, hppsc.hp.gov.in.
HPPSC assistant engineer CBT from Dec 12, admit cards released (Pic for representation)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced on Saturday the computer-based test schedule of assistant engineer post in HPPTCL and HPPCL. The exam will be held on December 12, 13 and 14. The exam will be held in a single shift from 1 pm to 3 pm the reporting time is 12 noon.

The exam for electrical discipline will be held on December 12. The exam for electrical and civil discipline in HPPTCL will be held on December 13 and 14, respectively.

The admit cards of all candidates who had registered for the exam is available on the official website of the Commission. “Therefore, all the provisionally admitted candidates are advised to download their e-admit card(s) alongwith instructions to the candidates from the above mentioned website and bring the e-admit cards in the examination centre on the day of examination and no candidates will be allowed to appear in the Examination without e-admit cards,” the HPPSC has said.

HPPSC admit card

“Further, the Commission has decided to postpone the Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to the post(s) of Assistant Officer (Executive Trainee-Law) in HPPCL due to administrative reasons and the next date for conduct of CBT will be notified in due course of time,” the HPPSC has said in a notification.

Topics
hppsc
