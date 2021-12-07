HPPSC main exam admit card released, download now

The admit cards for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive Main Written Examination-2020 have been released on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on December 7.

Eligible candidates can download the main exam admit card from hppsc.hp.gov.in using the registration details.

Download HPPSC main exam admit card

HPPSC main exam admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter the registration details

Download the admit card

“The candidates may download the e-Admit Cards along with detailed instructions to the candidates on A-4 Size paper. The e-Admit cards are not being sent separately to individual candidates,” HPPSC has informed candidates.

The main exam will be held from December 15 to 21. There will be no exam on December 20.

