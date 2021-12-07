Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HPPSC main exam admit card released, download now

HPPSC main exam admit card has been released. Candidates can download it at hppsc.hp.gov.in.
Published on Dec 07, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The admit cards for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive Main Written Examination-2020 have been released on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on December 7.

Eligible candidates can download the main exam admit card from hppsc.hp.gov.in using the registration details.

HPPSC main exam admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter the registration details
  • Download the admit card

“The candidates may download the e-Admit Cards along with detailed instructions to the candidates on A-4 Size paper. The e-Admit cards are not being sent separately to individual candidates,” HPPSC has informed candidates.

The main exam will be held from December 15 to 21. There will be no exam on December 20.

 

 

