HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer admit card released at hpsc.gov.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 31, 2023 06:49 PM IST

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit cards for the recruitment exam for the post of Sub- Sub-Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B), in the Development and Panchayat Department, Haryana (Advt No. 2912022). Candidates will be able to download the admit card through the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

The examination for the posts of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B) in the Development And Panchayat Department, Haryana exam will be held on November 5.

Direct link to download admit card

HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer admit card 2023: Know how to download

To download the Sub Divisional Engineer admit card 2023 follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card notification for SDE exam

Log in to the candidate portal using your registration details

Next, click on the SDE exam admit card link

The SDE exam 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for the future

Topics
haryana hpsc admit card.
