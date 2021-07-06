Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HPTET Admit Card 2021 released on hpbose.org, direct link to download here

HPTET Admit Card 2021 released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of HPBOSE on hpbose.org.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE has released HPTET Admit Card 2021 on July 6, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card online through the official site of HPBOSE on hpbose.org. The examination will be conducted on July 9, 10, 11, and 12, 2021.

The examination will be conducted in two sessions- first session from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second session from 2 pm to 4 pm on all days. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

HPTET Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of HPBOSE on hpbose.org.

• Click on HPTET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to make changes in the application form including name, father’s name, caste, sub caste etc on the official website 15 days within the release of the admit card i.e., July 15, 2021.

