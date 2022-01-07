Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HSSC answer keys 2022 released for exams held on Dec 11, here's how to check
competitive exams

HSSC answer keys 2022 released for exams held on Dec 11, here's how to check

HSSC answer keys 2022: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer keys for the written examination for various posts, as per Advt. No. 12/2019.
HSSC answer keys 2022: HSSC conducted the written examination on December 11, 2021, to fill various posts under Skill Development and Industrial Training Department.(HSSC website)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 03:30 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

HSSC answer keys 2022: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer keys for the written examination for various posts, as per Advt. No. 12/2019.

The Commission conducted the written examination on December 11, 2021, to fill various posts under Skill Development and Industrial Training Department. Candidates can visit the official website to check the answer key.

How to check HSSC Answer Keys:

1. Visit the new HSSC website - http://139.59.72.109/

2. Go to ‘E-Citizen’ on the Homepage

3. Click on Public Notice

4. Click on ‘Answer Key for Examination December 11, 20219 (1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift)’

5. A Pdf Document titled ‘Test Code: 12/19’ will appear on a new page

Candidates can check series-wise answer key and raise objections, if any. Candidates will be able to submit objections against the answer key between January 9 and January 11, 2022. The Commission will not entertain any objections that are submitted after 5 pm on January 11, 2022.

How to submit objections

1. Visit http://139.59.72.109/

2. Click on ‘Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 12/2019)’

3. Read the Instructions Carefully

RELATED STORIES

4. Click on ‘Proceed’

5. Enter details under the HSSC Objection Monitoring App

6. Click on Submit/Next

7. Raise Objection and Click on Submit

8. Your Objection Application has been submitted

The official notification has advised candidates to clearly specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advertisement Number, Category Number, Date of Examination, Session, Shift, Set Code and the Question number on which the objection is raised.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hssc exam answer key
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP