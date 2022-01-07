HSSC answer keys 2022 released for exams held on Dec 11, here's how to check

HSSC answer keys 2022: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer keys for the written examination for various posts, as per Advt. No. 12/2019.

The Commission conducted the written examination on December 11, 2021, to fill various posts under Skill Development and Industrial Training Department. Candidates can visit the official website to check the answer key.

How to check HSSC Answer Keys:

1. Visit the new HSSC website - http://139.59.72.109/

2. Go to ‘E-Citizen’ on the Homepage

3. Click on Public Notice

4. Click on ‘Answer Key for Examination December 11, 20219 (1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift)’

5. A Pdf Document titled ‘Test Code: 12/19’ will appear on a new page

Candidates can check series-wise answer key and raise objections, if any. Candidates will be able to submit objections against the answer key between January 9 and January 11, 2022. The Commission will not entertain any objections that are submitted after 5 pm on January 11, 2022.

How to submit objections

1. Visit http://139.59.72.109/

2. Click on ‘Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 12/2019)’

3. Read the Instructions Carefully

4. Click on ‘Proceed’

5. Enter details under the HSSC Objection Monitoring App

6. Click on Submit/Next

7. Raise Objection and Click on Submit

8. Your Objection Application has been submitted

The official notification has advised candidates to clearly specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advertisement Number, Category Number, Date of Examination, Session, Shift, Set Code and the Question number on which the objection is raised.