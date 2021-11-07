HSSC assistant lineman, PGT Sanskrit exam admit card today

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release the admit cards for the assistant lineman and PGT Sanskrit exam scheduled to be held on November 14. The HSSC admit cards will be released on the official website of the Commission.

HSSC admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website, hssc.gov.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter the registration details

Submit the details

Download the HSSC admit card

Read the instructions carefully

In the exam 75% weightage will be for general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, computer, english, hindi and concerned or relevant subject, as applicable and 25% weightage will be on questions related to the history, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment, culture etc. of Haryana. Under Socio-Economic criteria and experience a maximum of 10 marks will be awarded.

The exam for assistant lineman will be held in the morning shift from 10.30 am to 12 noon. The reporting time for candidates is 8.30 am. The exam for PGT Sanskrit will be held from 3 pm to 4.30 pm. The reporting time for the exam is 1 pm.

