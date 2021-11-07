Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HSSC assistant lineman, PGT Sanskrit exam admit card today

HSSC admit cards will be released on the official website, hssc.gov.in. The exam for the selection of assistant lineman and PGT Sanskrit will be held on November 14.
Published on Nov 07, 2021 11:25 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release the admit cards for the assistant lineman and PGT Sanskrit exam scheduled to be held on November 14. The HSSC admit cards will be released on the official website of the Commission.

HSSC admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website, hssc.gov.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter the registration details
  • Submit the details
  • Download the HSSC admit card
  • Read the instructions carefully

In the exam 75% weightage will be for general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, computer, english, hindi and concerned or relevant subject, as applicable and 25% weightage will be on questions related to the history, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment, culture etc. of Haryana. Under Socio-Economic criteria and experience a maximum of 10 marks will be awarded.

The exam for assistant lineman will be held in the morning shift from 10.30 am to 12 noon. The reporting time for candidates is 8.30 am. The exam for PGT Sanskrit will be held from 3 pm to 4.30 pm. The reporting time for the exam is 1 pm.

