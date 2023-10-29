HSSC Group D CET Answer Key 2023 Live: Haryana CET answer key latest updates
HSSC Haryana Group D CET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release answer key of the group D Common Eligibility Test (HSSC Group D CET 2023) on its official website, hssc.gov.in. The examination was held on October 21 and 22 and preliminary answer keys are awaited.
National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the exam at 798 centres across 17 districts of the state and in Chandigarh. A total of 13,75,151 candidates had registered for the group D CET which is being held for 13,536 vacancies.
After the provisional answer key is released, HSSC will invite objections from candidates, if any. The commission will review feedback of candidates and if required, changes will be made to the final answer key.
HSSC group D CET 2023: Over 13,000 vacancies
HSSC is conducting the group D CET for 13,536 vacancies. A total of 13,75,151 candidates had registered for the exam held on October 21 and 22, 2023.
