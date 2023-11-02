HSSC Group D CET Answer Key Live: Where to get Haryana CET answer key

HSSC Haryana CET Group D Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will upload tentative answer keys of the group D CET exam on its website, hssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check it using their login credentials. HSSC Haryana CET Group D Answer Key 2023 Live Updates (hssc.gov.in)

The exam was held on October 21 and 22 and answer keys are likely to be published next.

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the exam at 798 centres of 17 districts in Haryana and in Chandigarh. Candidates should also keep an eye on nta.nic.in for possible updates.

A total of 13,75,151 candidates had registered for the Haryana group D CET which is being held for 13,536 vacancies.

After the provisional answer key is released, candidates will get a chance to raise objections, if any. The commission will review feedback of candidates and prepare the final answer key.

Follow this live blog for HSSC group D CET answer key link and other updates.