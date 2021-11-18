Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HSSC male constable exam answer key challenge window opens today

HSSC male constable answer key can be challenged till November 20, 5 pm. The exam was held on November 14.
Published on Nov 18, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The answer key challenge window for the male constable exam opens today, as per the latest update available on the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Candidates can challenge the answer keys released by the Commission on November 16, till November 20, 5 pm.

HSSC answer key: Know how to challenge

  • Go to the official website, hssc.gov.in
  • Click on “Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 11/2019 ALM (EXAM DATE 14.11.2021)”
  • Challenge the official answer key by following the guidelines given by the Commission

The HSSC male constable (commando wing) exam was held on November 14. On the same day, the Commission had conducted the exam for assistant lineman post for which it had released the answer keys on November 16 as well. The answer key challenge window for assistant lineman post had opened on November 17 and it will close on November 19.

“The candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination , Session, Set Code and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered,” the HSSC has informed candidates.

“The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done,” it has added.

hssc exam hssc.gov.in hssc
