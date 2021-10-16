HSSC SI exam answer key challenge portal open till October 17

For the Sub-Inspector (SI) exam answer keys, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will close the challenge submission portal on October 17, 5 pm. Thereafter no objection will be entertained by the Commission. The HSSC SI exam was held on September 26 and on October 13. The HSSC SI answer key is available on the official website, hssc.gov.in.

HSSC SI answer key

“The candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination, Question paper Code i.e. 1,3, 0321 & 5 (mentioned on the bottom left of first pages of question paper), Shift/Session, Question booklet series and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered,” candidates have been informed.

HSSC SI answer key: Know to raise objections

Go to the official website hssc.gov.in

Click on answer key and objection submission window

Follow the instructions given by the Commission

Submit the challenges with proper representation

“The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done,” the Commission has said.

