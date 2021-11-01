HSSC SI male exam final result declared, know how to check

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the final result for the post of Sub Inspector (Male) on October 31. The list of successful candidates is available on the official website of the Commission.

Candidates have been selected on the basis of written exam, socio-economic criteria and additional qualification marks. While the written exam carried a total of 80 marks, the other exams carried 10 marks each.

The Commission had announced the result of SI female exam on October 28. Selection to SI female post is based on the same criteria as followed in SI male exam.

HSSC SI exam final result: Know how to check

Go to the official website

Click on final result tab

Click on the respective final result link

Download the PDF files of the results

Check your roll number in the PDF

HSSC SI male final result