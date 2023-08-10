Indian Air Force has released IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2023. Candidates who want to appear for the Air Force Common Admission Test 02/2023 can download the admit card through the official site of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2023 released at afcat.cdac.in, download link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The online AFCAT examination will be conducted on August 25, 26 and 27, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates appearing for the written exam can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

Click on IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and login to the account.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on June 1 and ended on June 30, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 265 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IAF AFCAT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON