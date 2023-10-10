IAF Agniveervayu Admit Card 2023 Live: Exam date, city name released
IAF Agniveervayu Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Admit cards for the online examination of Indian Air Force (IAF) Agniveer Vayu (AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2024) will be issued soon. As per information on the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in, candidates can download their admit cards 24-48 hours prior to the exam date. The online exam will be held October 13 onwards and therefore, admit cards are expected soon.
Ahead of admit cards, IAF has issued exam city name and the exam date on the website. Username and password are the login credentials required to download it.
Check IAF Agniveervayu exam date, city name
When available, the direct link to check admit cards will be shared here.
Follow all the updates here:
As per information shared on the website, candidates can download their admit cards 24-48 hours before the scheduled exam date. They can now check exam date and city details on the website.
Exam city name and exam date of Agniveervayu intake 01/2024 are available on agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Admit cards will be issued next.