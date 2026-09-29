The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has activated the IBPS Clerk Exam 2026 PET link. All those candidates who have opted for the training can find the link through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Exam 2026: Customer Service Associate PET link activated at ibps.in, here’s how to appear

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The PET link will remain active till October 3, 2026. To appear for PET, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to appear for PET

IBPS Clerk Exam 2026: How to appear for PET

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Click on IBPS Clerk Exam 2026 PET link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your PET page will open. Appear for the training and once done click on submit. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process comprises a preliminary exam and a main exam. The prelims exam comprises 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is 60 minutes. The preliminary exam will comprise English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability.

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Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by IBPS based on requirements, will be shortlisted for the Online Main examination.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at the corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

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This recruitment drive will fill up 11403 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.