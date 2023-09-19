IBPS Clerk Mains 2023 likely on October 7, important instructions issued

IBPS Clerk 2023: The Mains examination of the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2023 is likely to be held on October 7, the institute said on Monday, after releasing prelims scorecards on ibps.in. IBPS has also issued a notification which contains instructions for the Mains examination.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2023 likely on October 7

Here are more details:

The admit card/call letter of the Prelims was not collected during the exam and candidates have to bring the authenticated/stamped admit card along with the authenticated/stamped copy of the ID proof and the Main exam call letter, documents mentioned on the information handout at the time of the Main examination.

The candidate's identity will be verified as per information mentioned on call letter, attendance sheet and documents submitted. If the identity is in doubt, s/he may not be allowed to take the exam. Ration card and driving license will not be accepted as ID proof. Biometric data and photograph of candidates will also be captured.

Candidates have been asked not to carry any banned item to the exam hall. Further, any misbehaviour in the exam may lead to cancellation of candidature or disqualification from further exams conducted by IBPS.

Check the notice here: ibps.in/16397-2/

