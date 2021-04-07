Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS clerk Office Assistant IX provisional allotment list 2021 released
IBPS clerk Office Assistant IX provisional allotment list 2021 released

IBPS clerk Office Assistant IX provisional allotment list 2021: Candidates can check the list of the candidates provisionally alotted under the IBPS CRP RRB IX Office Assistant (Clerk) online at ibps.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 05:56 PM IST
IBPS clerk Office Assistant IX provisional allotment list 2021.

IBPS clerk Office Assistant IX provisional allotment list 2021: The Institute of banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released the list of the candidates provisionally alotted under the IBPS CRP RRB IX Office Assistant (Clerk) on its official website.

Candidates can check the list of the candidates provisionally alotted under the IBPS CRP RRB IX Office Assistant (Clerk) online at ibps.in.

The institute on March 1 declared the results of IBPS CRP RRB IX Office Assistant (Clerk) Main examination 2021 on its official website.

Direct link to check IBPS clerk Office Assistant IX provisional allotment list 2021.

How to check IBPS clerk Office Assistant IX provisional allotment list 2021:

a) Visit official website of IBPS

b) Click on link for Office Assistant provisional allotment list 2021

c) A new page will appear on the display screen

d) Select the state and submit

e) The IBPS clerk Office Assistant IX provisional allotment list 2021 will be displayed on computer screen.

