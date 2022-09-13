Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS clerk prelims scores 2022 out at ibps.in, download office assistant score

IBPS clerk prelims scores 2022 out at ibps.in, download office assistant score

competitive exams
Published on Sep 13, 2022 08:16 PM IST

IBPS clerk prelims scores 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has declared the result of the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2022, today i.e on September 13, 2022.

IBPS clerk prelims scores 2022: Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website ibps.in(ibps.in)
ByHT Education Desk

IBPS clerk prelims scores 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has declared the result of the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2022, today i.e on September 13, 2022. Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website ibps.in

The candidates will need their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth to access their scorecard for Group 'B' - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts.

There will be no interview round. Candidates qualified in the preliminary examination will have to appear for the Mains exam. The marks obtained only in the main examination will be considered for final merit listing.

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of the bank at ibps.in

Click on the link that reads “Click here to View Your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XI-Office Assistant (Multipurpose)”

Key in your registration number and password

Login and your scorecard will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps result ibps.in clerk
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP