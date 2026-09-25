The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the main examination for the Probationary Officer post can find the direct link through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2026 released at ibps.in, direct link to download here

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The admit card is available on the official website from September 24 to October 4, 2026. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2026

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2026: How to download

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Click on IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your hall ticket will not be displayed. Check the hall ticket and download it. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The main examination will be held on October 4, 2026. The online main exam for the posts of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 25 marks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The main examination will be held on October 4, 2026. The online main exam for the posts of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 25 marks. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

RMS CET 2026: Registration begins at exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet, direct link to apply here

The exam question paper is divided into 4 sections- Reasoning, General/ Economy/ Banking/ Digital/ Financial Awareness including RBI circulars, English Language, Data Analysis and Interpretation.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the objective tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one-fourth of 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The selection process consisted of a preliminary exam, a main exam, and a personality test.

NEET PG Answer Key 2026 release date announced, to be out next month at natboard.edu.in

This recruitment drive will fill up 6715 posts in Probationary Officer posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.