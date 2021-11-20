Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, direct link to download here
competitive exams

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, direct link to download here

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. 
IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, direct link to download here
Published on Nov 20, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 on November 20, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Probationary Officer Prelims exam can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The admit card will be available for candidates from November 20 to December 11, 2021. 

The preliminary examination will be conducted on December 4 and December 11, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to download here 

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary examination will consist of objective tests for 100 marks. The exam will be for one hour duration consisting of 3 sections- English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the Total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps po ibps.in admit card.
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP