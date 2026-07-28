The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will open the edit window for IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026 on July 29, 2026. Candidates who want to make corrections or changes in the application form can do it through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026: Edit window opens tomorrow at ibps.in, here's how to make changes

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The window will open tomorrow and will close on July 30, 2026. Only candidates who have successfully submitted their completed online application form, along with payment of the requisite fees/intimation charges, within the specified period of application registration will be allowed to make corrections to the application form.

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As per the official notice, a candidate will be allowed to correct and resubmit the modified/ corrected application only once during the ‘Edit Window to Modify/ Correct Application Form’, i.e. no updation will be allowed in case a candidate makes a mistake in the updated application. Before submission of the corrected application, candidates must check that they have filled in the correct details in each field of the form.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026: How to make changes

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1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2026 application link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. The application form will be displayed.

5. Check the application form and make the changes.

6. Click on submit and download the corrected form.

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What can be edited and what cannot?

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Modification/Correction in 'Category' can be made from GEN/ EWS/ OBC (NCL) to GEN/EWS/OBC (NCL)/ SC/ST/PwBD. In case of category change from GEN/ EWS/ OBC to SC/ST/PwBD, fees already paid will not be refunded.

Data submitted by the candidates in the original application for ‘Name’, ‘Email ID’, ‘Mobile Number’, ‘State/ UT field in Correspondence address and Permanent address’, ‘Post’ and ‘Nationality’ fields cannot be edited.

The fee applicable for Modifying/correcting the Application form is Rs. 200/- (inclusive of GST). The correction fee will be uniformly applicable to all candidates irrespective of the category. The correction fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances, nor will it be adjusted against any other examination.

Official Notice Here