competitive exams

IBPS RRB PO Interview call letter released, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:41 PM IST
IBPS RRB PO Interview call letter.(Screengrab )

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released the call letter for IBPS RRB Officer Scale-1 interview on its official website.

Candidates who have cleared the IBPS RRB PO main exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before March 1, 2021.

Direct link to download IBPS RRB PO Interview Call Letter

The institute had conducted the RRB PO Officer Scale 1 main exam on January 30, 2021, and the result was declared on February 8, 2021.

How to download IBPS RRB PO Interview call letter:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to download interview call letters for CRP RRBs Officer Scale 1”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The IBPS RRB PO Interview call letter will be displayed on the screen

Download the call letter and take its print out for future use.

