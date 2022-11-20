IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Registration process ends on November 21 for 710 posts

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close down the registration process for IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 on November 21, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Specialist Officer posts can do it through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The last date for printing your application is till December 1, 2022. The online fee payment will also close down on November 21, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: How to register online

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary online examination will be conducted on December 24 and December 31, 2022. The main examination will be conducted on January 29, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.