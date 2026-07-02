National Testing Agency, NTA has released the ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission [AIEEA]-PG and All India Competitive Examination (AICE)-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) – 2026 can download the hall ticket through the official website of ICAR at exams.nta.nic.in/icar/.

ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2026 released at exams.nta.nic.in/icar/, download link here

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The written examination will be held on July 4, 2026 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. A total of 120 questions will be asked out of which 20 questions in Part A, 50 questions in Part B and C. The maximum marks is 480.

Direct link to download ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2026

ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2026: How to download

Candidates appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets by following the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of ICAR at exams.nta.nic.in/icar/.

2. Click on ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

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4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Download the hall ticket and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET PG 2026: Application process begins at natboard.edu.in, here's how to register online

ICAR JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2026 Examination will be conducted in 72 Subjects at 122 Cities all over the country enabling participation of a large number of candidates seeking admission to Doctoral degree programmes in AUs in different disciplines of Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Veterinary, Animal Sciences, Agril. Engineering, Community Science (erstwhile Home Science), Fisheries, Dairy Science and other allied sciences.

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The amount of fellowship will be at the rate of Rs.37,000/- per month for the Ist and 2nd years (JRF) and Rs.42,000/-per month for the 3rd year (SRF). Contingent grant of Rs.10,000/- per year for procurement of essential chemicals, books, and travel connected with research work will be uniformly paid to all the awardees including inservice candidates. Not more than 50% of the contingent grant willbe spent for purchase of books. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAR.

Official Notice Here