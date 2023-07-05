ICAR IARI Technician Admit Card 2023 for re-exam out at iari.res.in, download link here

ICAR- Indian Agricultural Research Institute has released ICAR IARI Technician Admit Card 2023 for re-examination. Candidates who will appear for re-examination for the post of Technician (T-1) can download the admit card through the official site of IARI at iari.res.in.

The re-examination for the post of Technician will be conducted on July 10, 2023. Candidates can check and download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

ICAR IARI Technician Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of ICAR IARI at iari.res.in.

Click on latest news and a new page will open.

Click on ICAR IARI Technician Admit Card 2023 notice available on the page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the admit card link.

Click on the link and enter the required details.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Information regarding the city of the examination centre and the date of the CBT examination for the post of Technician(T-1) has been sent through SMS and e-mail to all the prospective candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAR IARI.

