ICMAI CMA intermediate, final exams from December 8

ICMAI CMA exams will be held from December 8 to 15 in online mode.
Updated on Nov 23, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will conduct the CMA intermediate and final exams, in online mode, from December 8 to December 15. Two cycles of CMA exams—June 2021 and December 2021—will be held together for syllabus 2016.

As of now, the admit cards have not been released yet. An official announcement regarding this is expected soon, as the exam is a few days away.

Admit cards, and other information regarding the exam is likely to be released on the official website of the ICMAI, icmai.

Meanwhile, the ICMAI’s decision to conduct the exam in online mode has led to discontent among some candidates. These candidates are demanding the exam to be held in offline mode. 

Some candidates are worried about the admit card as they are saying that there is a possibility of being allotted a centre away from the city and delay in admit card will make it difficult for them to travel.

Candidates have also sought mock test papers to practice and get acquainted with the exam pattern.

