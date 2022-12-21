IGNOU Entrance Test January 2023: Registration date extended till December 25

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended IGNOU Entrance Test January 2023 registration date. The registration date has been extended till December 25, 2022. Candidates can apply online for entrance examination through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The registration date has been extended for BED/PHD/BSC courses. Earlier, the last date to apply was till December 20, 2022.

The entrance test will be conducted on January 8, 2023. The B.Ed and B.ScN(PB) will be for January 2023 session and Ph.D for July 2022 session. To apply for the courses entrance test candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

IGNOU Entrance Test January 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on entrance test link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of IGNOU.

