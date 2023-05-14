IGNOU June TEE 2023 admit card released at ignou.ac.in, get link

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall ticket for the June TEE 2023 examinations. Candidates can download the June TEE 2023 admit card from the official website at www.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU June TEE 2023 admit card out at ignou.ac.in

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

The IGNOU June TEE will be held from June 1 to July 6, 2023. There will be two sessions for the examination. The morning session is scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm, while the evening session exam will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

IGNOU June TEE 2023 exam: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “Hall Ticket for June 2023 Term End Examination for ODL Students”

A new login page would open

Enter your enrollment number and program

Download the hall ticket

Take a printout for future reference.