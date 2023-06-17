Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU June TEE 2023 Datesheet. The final timetable has been released for online programs offered by the varsity. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the date sheet through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU June TEE 2023 Datesheet: Online programs final timetable out at ignou.ac.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IGNOU TEE June examination will begin on June 19 and will end on July 7, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.

Every day, the Examination will be held in two sessions, i.e. Morning Session from 10 AM to 1 PM and Evening Session from 2 PM to 5 PM. However, the actual duration of each exam will be mentioned on the Question Paper.

IGNOU June TEE 2023 Datesheet: How to download

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU June TEE 2023 Datesheet for online programs link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.