IGNOU Ph.D.-2021 entrance examination results released at nta.ac.in
IGNOU Ph.D.-2021 entrance examination results released at nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the IGNOU Ph.D. 2021 Entrance Examination Results.
Updated on Apr 02, 2022 07:12 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the IGNOU Ph.D.-2021 Entrance Examination Results. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their result on the official website of NTA at ignou.nta.ac.in.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU Ph.D.) 2021 Entrance Examination on  February 24  in 30 Cities across the country in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. A total of 18687 candidates had registered for the examination out of which 9196 candidates had appeared for the examination.

Candidates can check their score card through their application number and password or through their application number and Date of Birth.

Direct link to check the result

IGNOU PhD Entrance Test 2022: How to check the score card

Visit the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) at ignou.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link Score Card link

Key in your log in details and submit

Check the score card and Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

