IGNOU TEE June 2023 admit card released at ignou.ac.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 08, 2023 01:44 PM IST

Candidates can download the Hall Ticket for June 2023 Term End Examination for ODL Students at ignou.ac.in.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit cards for the Term End Examination (TEE) June 2023. Candidates can download the Hall Ticket for June 2023 Term End Examination for ODL Students from the official website ignou.ac.in. Candidates can download the hall tickets using their Enrollment No.

The IGNOU Term End Exam (TEE) is scheduled to be held in two sessions from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Here's direct link to download IGNOU TEE hall ticket

IGNOU TEE June 2023 Hall Ticket: Know how to download

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on “Hall Ticket for June 2023 Term End Examination for ODL Students, 2023”

Key in your login credentials and submit

IGNOU TEE Admit Card will appear on the screen

Check the details and download

Take a printout for future reference.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website at ignou.ac.in.

ignou ignou tee june admit card.
