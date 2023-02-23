IGNOU TEE June 2023: Revised tentative datesheet released at ignou.ac.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 23, 2023 05:19 PM IST

IGNOU TEE June 2023 revised tentative datesheet has been released. Candidates can check the revised datesheet through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU TEE June 2023 revised tentative datesheet on February 23, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Term End Examination for June 2023 can check the revised datesheet through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

As per the revised date sheet, the IGNOU TEE examination will be conducted on two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination will begin on June 1 and will end on July 6, 2023.

This is a tentative date sheet. Portal for online submission of Examination Form for June 2023 Term-end Examination will be opened in due course from March 1 onwards. To download the datesheet, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download IGNOU TEE June 2023 datesheet 

IGNOU TEE June 2023: How to download tentative datesheet

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on IGNOU TEE June 2023 revised tentative datesheet link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

