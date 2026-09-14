The Indian Institutes of Management will close registration for IIM CAT 2026 tomorrow, September 15, 2026. Candidates who still have not applied for the Common Admission Test can find the direct link through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT 2026 registration ends on September 15 at iimcat.ac.in, check when will admit card release (Pexels/Representational Image)

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The link to apply for the IIM CAT will close at 5 pm tomorrow. The admit card for the exam will be released on November 4, 2026, and the examination will be held on November 29, 2026.

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The IIM CAT exam comprises 68 questions from Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). The exam duration is 2 hours. For each correct answer, 3 marks are awarded, and for each incorrect answer, 1 mark is deducted.

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as an University.

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{{^usCountry}} IIT JAM 2027: Registration begins on September 12 at jam.iikgp.ac.in, check documents need to apply IIM CAT 2026 registration: How to apply {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IIT JAM 2027: Registration begins on September 12 at jam.iikgp.ac.in, check documents need to apply IIM CAT 2026 registration: How to apply {{/usCountry}}

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Candidates who are still waiting to apply can follow the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

2. Click on the CAT 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fees.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The registration fee for SC, ST and PwBD category candidates is ₹1350/- and all other candidates is ₹2700/-. Please note that a candidate needs to pay the registration fee only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for. SC, ST and PwBD candidates must upload a copy of their SC/ST/PwBD certificates at the time of registration. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances. The payment of fee should be done through online mode.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.