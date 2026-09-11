Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will conduct IIT JAM 2027. The registration process for Joint Admission Test for Master's, JAM 2027 will begin on September 12, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for IIT JAM examination can find the direct link through the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitkgp.ac.in. IIT JAM 2027: Registration begins on September 12 at jam.iikgp.ac.in, check documents need to apply (Pexels/Representational Image)

Candidates who have completed their undergraduate degree or are appearing for the final examination of their qualifying degree in 2027 are eligible to appear for JAM 2027.

IIT JAM 2027 portal launched, registration begins on September 5 at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

The last date to apply for the examination is October 12, 2026. The correction window will tentatively open on November 10, 2026.

IIT JAM exam will be held on February 14. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. A candidate can appear in either one or two Test Papers. However, two Test Papers can be selected only if they are scheduled in different sessions (Forenoon and Afternoon).

NBEMS FMGE October 2026: Registration dates announced at natboard.edu.in, exam on October 31

IIT JAM 2027: Documents needed Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the list of required documents here.

Class 10 or SSC marksheet/certificate A passport size (3.5 cm Width × 4.5 cm Height) photograph of the face of the candidate. Draw a a rectangular box of size 2 cm x 7 cm (Height x Width) on a white paper. Sign with black or dark blue ink pen completely within this box horizontally and keep it ready. Category wise certificate Candidates with Physical Disability need to upload a valid PwD certificate (optional) and UDID Card/Number. UPSC ESE 2026 interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in, check personality test dates here

IIT JAM 2027: How to apply Those candidates who are eligible to apply can do it through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

2. Click on the IIT JAM 2027 registration link available on the home page.

3. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

4. Once done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1000/- for one test paper and ₹1350/- for two test papers for candidates belonging to the Female/ SC/ ST/ PwD category and ₹2000/- for one paper and ₹2700/- for two test papers for all other categories. JAM does not charge any processing fee. However, bank/payment gateway charges, if applicable, must be borne by the candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JAM.