Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has extended the registration date for IIT GATE 2027. Candidates who have not yet applied for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2027 can find the direct link to apply through the official website of IIT GATE at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

IIT GATE 2027 registration date extended, apply till October 5 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in

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As per the previous schedule, the correction window will open on October 14 and will close on October 21, 2026. The city allotment details will be available on January 4, 2027.

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Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2027.

Candidates who have obtained/are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India: Candidates must be currently in the 3rd or higher years or must have completed their Bachelor’s degree (of at least three years duration) in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/Humanities are eligible to apply.

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All the eligible candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

2. Click on IIT GATE 2027 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the page.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1000/- for the regular period and ₹1500/- for the extended period for Female/SC/ST/PwD category candidates. For other candidates, the application fee is ₹2000/- for the regular period and ₹2500/- for the extended period. The payment should be made online.

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IIT Madras will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027. The examination will be conducted in both forenoon and afternoon sessions on each of these days. The exam will be conducted for 30 test papers. A candidate is allowed to appear in either one or up to two test papers.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT GATE.