JAM 2024 official mock tests released, check on jam.iitm.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has uploaded mock tests of all seven papers of the Joint Admission Test for Masters or JAM 2024. Candidates who will appear in the examination can now go to jam.iitm.ac.in and take it.

JAM 2024 official mock tests released

The exam will be held on Sunday, February 11, 2024. The application window is now over and admit cards of JAM 2024 will be issued on Monday, January 8.

JAM 2024 mock test: Important points

All seven papers of JAM 2024 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates will be shown questions in a random sequence. The duration of the exam will be three hours and the medium will be English.

In each paper, there will be a total of 60 questions carrying 100 marks. The paper will be divided into three sections: A, B and C, carrying compulsory questions.

Here are more details:

Section A: 30 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), of which10 questions are of one mark each and 20 questions are of two marks each. Each MCQ carries four choices out of which only one choice is the correct answer. Section B: 10 Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) carrying two marks each. These questions may have one or more than one correct choice(s) out of the four given choices. Candidates will get full marks if they choose all the correct answers and no wrong answers. Section C: 20 Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions of which 10 questions are of one mark each and 10 questions are of two marks each. For these NAT questions, the answer to each question is a signed real number and candidates need to enter it using the virtual numeric keypad.

Un attempted questions will result in zero mark. In section A, wrong answers will carry negative marks – 1/3rd for those carrying 1 mark each, 2/3rd for those with 2 marks each. There is no negative marking in sections B and C.

Take mock tests here.