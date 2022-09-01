JEE Advanced 2022 candidates' responses published on jeeadv.ac.in, direct link

JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has published candidates' responses of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022. The link to download it is available on jeeadv.ac.in.

The entrance exam for IIT admissions was held on August 28 and question papers of the test were uploaded on the website on August 29.

Those who appeared in the exam can login with their registration number and date of birth to download it.

Direct link

Next, provisional answer keys of JEE Advanced will be published on September 3.

The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key is September 3-4. After that, final answer key and result will be announced on September 11 at 10 am.

How to check JEE Advanced candidates' responses

Go to jeeadv.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the candidates' responses download link.

Enter required details.

Login and check your responses to the questions asked in JEE Advanced 2022.

