Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2023 registration begins, jeeadv.ac.in, direct link

JEE Advanced 2023 registration begins, jeeadv.ac.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 30, 2023 01:42 PM IST

JEE Advanced 2023 registration begins on jeeadv.ac.in. Direct link to apply is given inside.

JEE Advanced 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has started the online application process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023. Candidates can register themselves on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Also read: JEE Advanced 2023 registration begins today, check 5 eligibility criteria

JEE Advanced 2023 registration begins

The last date to apply for the exam is May 7 and the deadline to pay the exam fee is May 8.

JEE Advanced admit cards will be issued on May 29 and the exam will take place on June 4.

JEE Advanced application fee is 1,450 for female candidates belonging to all categories. For SC, ST, PwD candidates, it is 1,450 and for all other candidates, it is 2,900.

This is applicable to Indian candidates only.

How to apply for JEE Advanced 2023:

  1. Go to jeeadv.ac.in.
  2. On the home page, open the link for IIT JEE Advanced registration.
  3. Now, enter the asked details and login.
  4. Fill the form, upload documents, and pay the fee.
  5. Submit and download the form.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
jee advanced
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP