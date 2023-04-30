JEE Advanced 2023 registration begins today, check 5 eligibility criteria

JEE Advanced 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is going to begin the online application process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 today, April 30. Candidates who have qualified in JEE Mains and fulfill other eligibility conditions can apply for the exam on jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to apply is May 7. UPDATE: JEE Advanced 2023 registration begins. JEE Advanced 2023 registration begins today on jeeadv.ac.in(PTI)

The entrance test will take place on June 4 and admit cards will be issued on May 29.

To be eligible for JEE Advanced, a candidate, who is a citizen of India, must fulfill five criteria:

Criteria 1: Performance in JEE Main 2023

A candidate must be among the top 2.5 lakh successful candidates of the BE/BTech paper of JEE Main 2023 to be eligible for JEE Advanced. This include candidates of all categories – 10% GEN-EWS, 27% OBC-NCL, 15% SC, 7.5% ST, 40.5% open with 5% horizontal reservation for PwD in each category.

Candidates must note that anyone within all India rank 1 to 2,50,000 in JEE Main might not be eligible for JEE Advanced. The number of eligible candidates from each category is calculated based on JEE Main cut-offs which is 90.7788642 percentile for general/unreserved, 0.0013527 for general-PwD, 75.6229025 for EWS, 73.6114227 for OBC, 51.9776027 for SC, and 37.2348772 for ST. Those who have scored equal to or more than these marks for a particular category can apply for JEE Advanced.

Criteria 2: Age limit

Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1998 to be eligible for JEE Advanced 2023. Relaxation of five years in the upper age limit has been given to SC, ST and PwD candidates.

Criteria 3: Number of attempts

A candidate is allowed to write JEE Advanced twice in two years.

Criteria 4: Appearance in Class 12 final exam

A candidate should have appeared for the Class 12 final exam or equivalent for the first time in 2022 or 23 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Candidates who had appeared for Class 12 final exam for the first time in 2021 or earlier are not eligible.

Criteria 5: Admission at IITs

The candidate should not have taken admission to an IIT before, irrespective of whether s/he had continued the course or accepted the seat by reporting online in the past. Candidates whose admission was cancelled after joining an IIT are also not eligible.

Those who had taken admission to a preparatory course at an IIT for the first time in 2022 can apply.

Candidates who were allocated a seat at an IIT through JoSAA 2022 but did not report online, withdrew before the last round of seat allotment, or had their seat cancelled before the last round are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2023.

Candidates must fulfill these five criteria individually.