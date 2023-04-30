Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2023 registration begins, jeeadv.ac.in, direct link

JEE Advanced 2023 registration begins, jeeadv.ac.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 30, 2023

JEE Advanced 2023 registration begins on jeeadv.ac.in. Direct link to apply is given inside.

JEE Advanced 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has started the online application process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023. Candidates can register themselves on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Also read: JEE Advanced 2023 registration begins today, check 5 eligibility criteria

JEE Advanced 2023 registration begins

The last date to apply for the exam is May 7 and the deadline to pay the exam fee is May 8.

JEE Advanced admit cards will be issued on May 29 and the exam will take place on June 4.

JEE Advanced application fee is 1,450 for female candidates belonging to all categories. For SC, ST, PwD candidates, it is 1,450 and for all other candidates, it is 2,900.

This is applicable to Indian candidates only.

How to apply for JEE Advanced 2023:

  1. Go to jeeadv.ac.in.
  2. On the home page, open the link for IIT JEE Advanced registration.
  3. Now, enter the asked details and login.
  4. Fill the form, upload documents, and pay the fee.
  5. Submit and download the form.

jee advanced
