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JEE Advanced Result 2026: IIT JEE results declared at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link to download scorecard

JEE Advanced Result 2026 has been declared. The direct link to download IIT JEE result scorecard is given here. 

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 09:00 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has declared the JEE Advanced Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2026 exam can check the results on the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced Result 2026: IIT JEE results declared at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link to download scorecard

The examination was held on Sunday, May 17, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam comprised of 2 papers- Paper 1 and 2.

The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was closed on May 26, 2026. The final answer key was released on June 1, 2026.

A total of 187389 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 179694 candidates appeared in both papers. 56880 candidates have qualified the exam, out of which 46773 are male candidates, and 10107 are female candidates.

Direct link to download JEE Advanced Result 2026

JEE Advanced Result 2026: How to download scorecard

 
joint entrance examination jee advanced
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Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Home / Education News / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced Result 2026: IIT JEE results declared at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link to download scorecard
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